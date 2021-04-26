Pavilion man accused of grand larceny, first-degree coercion, also faces drug and weapon charges

From the Village of Le Roy Police Department:

Jared S. McDonald, 27, of South Street Road, Pavilion, was arrested by the Le Roy Police Department on April 23, following the execution of a Search Warrant.

McDonald was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony, and coercion in the first degree, a Class D Felony.

As a result of the Search Warrant, McDonald is also facing several from the Genesee County Drug Task Force, including: multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell in the fifth degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the in the seventh degree; criminal possession of an assault weapon in the third degree; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

On April 19 the Le Roy Police Department received a complaint of property taken by means of extortion on April 14. It is alleged that the defendant placed the victim in fear of physical injury if the victim did not sign various items of property over to him.

During the investigation, it was allegedly discovered that the stolen property was still in McDonald’s possession at his residence in Pavilion. Further investigation led officers to believe that McDonald was selling controlled substances out of his residence and was also in possession of firearms.

A Search Warrant was executed on April 23 at McDonald’s residence, due to items McDonald was believed to be possession of. The Le Roy Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team, members of the Genesee County Drug Task Force, and members of the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.

McDonald was found to allegedly be in possession of a quantity suspected methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms ('shrooms), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), other controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and the property that was previously reported taken from the victim.

Some of the offenses McDonald was charged with did qualify for prearraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted for a bail recommendation due to the level of the offenses. It was advised that McDonald should be jailed on $2,500 cash bail, $5,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

McDonald was arraigned in court (unspecified) by Justice Randy Baker then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is to return to court on June 16 to answer to the charges.