Pavilion student at CTE Center awarded scholarship by electricians' trade group

Karl Steffenilla, a Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center student enrolled in the Building Trades Program, was recently awarded a $500 School-to-Work scholarship from the Electrical Association, a Rochester-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting the electrical trades. Karl is a senior from Pavilion Central schools.

Rich Monroe, Batavia CTE Center Building Trades instructor, described Karl as "an extremely dedicated and dependable student who is detail-orientated and eager to learn."

After graduation, Karl's plans include applying to IBEW Local 86, the local Electricians' Union.

"I'm honored to receive this scholarship," Karl said.

In photo, from left, are: Rich Monroe, Karl Steffenilla, Jon Sanfratello, executive principal, and Catherine Bennett, assistant principal.

About the CTE Center

The Batavia Morris Career and Technical Education Center, located in Batavia, is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.