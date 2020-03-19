Pembroke Central School District: duly diligent, striving to meet challenges with 'heartfelt gratitude'

Press release:

COVID-19 Response Update – March 19, 2020

In response to the March 14, 2020 Declaration of a State of Emergency by the Genesee County Department of Health (DOH) and the DOH recommendation that all schools close immediately and until further notice; in response to guidance documents received from the NYS Education Department (NYSED); and in response to the Governor’s Executive Orders No. 202.4 and NO. 202.5; the Pembroke Central School District closed for students starting on March 15, 2020 and engaged its employees in necessary planning.

All Pembroke students K-12 were provided hard copy learning materials, Chromebooks, and access to online learning platforms. Families enrolled in the Free and Reduced Meals program, as well as additional families experiencing financial hardship while school is closed, have been provided the opportunity to receive free breakfasts and lunches to cover Monday through Friday.

The District is doing its due diligence to identify and secure childcare services for Pembroke parents who work in the health care field.

The Superintendent and Board of Education expresses heartfelt gratitude to the following: