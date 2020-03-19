Pembroke Central School District: duly diligent, striving to meet challenges with 'heartfelt gratitude'
Press release:
COVID-19 Response Update – March 19, 2020
In response to the March 14, 2020 Declaration of a State of Emergency by the Genesee County Department of Health (DOH) and the DOH recommendation that all schools close immediately and until further notice; in response to guidance documents received from the NYS Education Department (NYSED); and in response to the Governor’s Executive Orders No. 202.4 and NO. 202.5; the Pembroke Central School District closed for students starting on March 15, 2020 and engaged its employees in necessary planning.
All Pembroke students K-12 were provided hard copy learning materials, Chromebooks, and access to online learning platforms. Families enrolled in the Free and Reduced Meals program, as well as additional families experiencing financial hardship while school is closed, have been provided the opportunity to receive free breakfasts and lunches to cover Monday through Friday.
The District is doing its due diligence to identify and secure childcare services for Pembroke parents who work in the health care field.
The Superintendent and Board of Education expresses heartfelt gratitude to the following:
- To Students: Thank you for your resiliency and your flexibility.
-
To Parents: Thank you for your cooperation and trust. Thank you to those of you who offered to help however you could.
-
To Support Staff: Thank you for your willingness to jump right in to help the teachers and administration so many ways.
-
To Teachers and other PTF members: Thank you for preparing meaningful learning activities in short order and setting up our students for continued success.
-
To Cafeteria Staff: Thank you for meeting essential needs for those most in need through your food service.
-
To the Transportation Department: Thank you for delivery learning materials and being ready to roll when called upon.
-
To Administration, District Office Staff, Union Representatives and our SRO: Thank you for your leadership and the hours you invested this past weekend and each night after school hours.
-
To Kevin MacDonald and the Genesee Valley Superintendents: Thank you for your collaboration and guidance. We know the people in your organizations are responding the same way as ours.
Despite all the current challenges, we will get through this together. All Pembroke updates are posted on the District website.