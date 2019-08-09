Local Matters

August 9, 2019 - 12:10pm

People reportedly move and leave pet(s) behind on Valley View Drive, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in animal abuse, animal rescue, news, batavia, scanner.

A caller reports a pet(s) left behind when the occupants moved out of a residence on Valley View Drive in Batavia. An animal control officer is responding.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.: A reader with knowledge of the situation writes: "The owners were located and the pets are being taken care of by family members while the owners deal with some health issues."

blue button