Person reportedly shot, now in lobby of Days Inn, Batavia

A person has been possibly shot in the chest at 200 Oak St., the Days Inn. Mercy Flight out of Batavia is on a ground standby. Batavia police and Mercy medics are responding. The victim is reportedly in the lobby of the hotel.

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.: Mercy medics communicate they will transport the victim to the Mercy Flight hangar and the helicopter will transport from there.

UPDATE 9:48 p.m.: The victim is a 22-year-old male, shot in the left side of the chest with a 22-caliber firearm.

UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: The victim is being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, whether by ambulance or Mercy Flight is not clear.

UPDATE 10:36 pm.: City fire Engine #11 has arrived on scene; why is not clear. The person suspected of shooting the victim remains at large.