Photos: Sunday's Halloween parade hosted by Batavia's Original and Kiwanis Club

Another fall day in Batavia, NY, USA...

Photos and information submitted by Kathy Ferrara.

Batavia's Original and the Kiwanis Club of Batavia held their second annual Halloween Parade on Sunday.

Their trek through wind and rain from Dan's Tire to the pizzeria at Harvester Avenue and East Main Street was rewarded with food, games, a magician, a costume contest and prizes. Of course there was plenty of candy!

Judges were Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr., Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron Jr., city fire Capt. Greg Ireland and city fire's EMS Program coordinator Tom Douglas.

The magician was Doug Ireland. Harvester 56 Theater actors were present in some amazing costumes.

A macabre little man in black...

Batavia's Original owner Kathy Ferrara greets parade participants upon their arrival at her pizzeria.

Kindred spirits, wild and woolly...

A gruesome twosome...

Fishing...sorta...

The morbid wedding party...

It was magical...or was it?

Spiderman was a boy once, with regular folks and a little sis -- it was enough to make him want to climb the walls...