Pickup truck rollover accident reported in Stafford
A rollover accident involving a pickup truck is reported in Stafford at 6305 East Bethany - Le Roy Road. One occupant was entrapped and unresponsive; but has now been extricated. Other occupant(s) -- out and walking around.
Stafford Fire Department is called to the scene along with mutual aid from Corfu and ambulances from Mercy medics and Le Roy.
The location is between Transit and Roanoke roads.
UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:
Bethany fire was also called to the scene. Bethany and Corfu are back in service. Mercy medics are en route in emergency mode to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with one patient and Le Roy is also headed there with one patient. Correction: Bethany and Corfu each had separate calls at the same time.