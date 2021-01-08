Pickup truck rollover accident reported in Stafford

A rollover accident involving a pickup truck is reported in Stafford at 6305 East Bethany - Le Roy Road. One occupant was entrapped and unresponsive; but has now been extricated. Other occupant(s) -- out and walking around.

Stafford Fire Department is called to the scene along with mutual aid from Corfu and ambulances from Mercy medics and Le Roy.

The location is between Transit and Roanoke roads.