Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 5, 2020 - 12:17pm

Pile-up on westbound Route 490

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Le Roy, scanner.

A multiple vehicle accident is reported on westbound Route 490 at mile marker 2.0. A car fire erupted and it was knocked down quickly with a fire extinguisher, but now it's smoking again, and an SUV is engulfed in flames. No one is trapped. One male is complaining of chest pain.

A first responder says "it's a mess out here," with multiple cars off both sides of the roadway. Le Roy and Bergen are both called along with Le Roy ambulance and law enforcement. A Mercy rig is called, too. Two people appear to have minor injuries; at least five people will need to be evaluated altogether.

Now there's another crash on the Maltby Road Bridge reported, and yet another a half mile from that.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: There are another five vehicles off the road on the eastbound 490.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: First responders say the roadway is slick and icy and it's snowing.

UPDATE 12:39 p.m.: Stafford is called stand by in quarters for Bergen.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: Bergen's assignment to the westbound 490 is back in service.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: Stafford is released and back in service.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button