Pile-up on westbound Route 490

A multiple vehicle accident is reported on westbound Route 490 at mile marker 2.0. A car fire erupted and it was knocked down quickly with a fire extinguisher, but now it's smoking again, and an SUV is engulfed in flames. No one is trapped. One male is complaining of chest pain.

A first responder says "it's a mess out here," with multiple cars off both sides of the roadway. Le Roy and Bergen are both called along with Le Roy ambulance and law enforcement. A Mercy rig is called, too. Two people appear to have minor injuries; at least five people will need to be evaluated altogether.

Now there's another crash on the Maltby Road Bridge reported, and yet another a half mile from that.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m.: There are another five vehicles off the road on the eastbound 490.

UPDATE 12:28 p.m.: First responders say the roadway is slick and icy and it's snowing.

UPDATE 12:39 p.m.: Stafford is called stand by in quarters for Bergen.

UPDATE 1:22 p.m.: Bergen's assignment to the westbound 490 is back in service.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.: Stafford is released and back in service.