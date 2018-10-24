Pink Hatters & Friends Night Out is tomorrow at Batavia Downs

Press release:

The Cancer Services Program of Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Niagara Counties along with United Memorial Medical Center are proud to once again host the annual Pink Hatters & Friends Night Out.

In recent years, this special event has expanded beyond breast cancer awareness month to recognize and inspire those affected by all types of cancer. An evening of education, personal stories, and entertainment is set to lift the spirits of those battling cancer, honor the survivors, and pay tribute to those we have lost.

When: Thursday, Oct. 25

Where: Batavia Downs -- 8315 Park Road, Batavia 14020

Time:

4 p.m. -- Doors open

6 p.m. -- Buffet dinner

7 p.m. -- Program begins