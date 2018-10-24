Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 24, 2018 - 12:46pm

Pink Hatters & Friends Night Out is tomorrow at Batavia Downs

posted by Billie Owens in pink hatters night out, Cancer Services Program, news, UMMC, Batavia Downs.

Press release:

The Cancer Services Program of Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming and Niagara Counties along with United Memorial Medical Center are proud to once again host the annual Pink Hatters & Friends Night Out.  

In recent years, this special event has expanded beyond breast cancer awareness month to recognize and inspire those affected by all types of cancer.  An evening of education, personal stories, and entertainment is set to lift the spirits of those battling cancer, honor the survivors, and pay tribute to those we have lost.

 When: Thursday, Oct. 25

Where: Batavia Downs -- 8315 Park Road, Batavia  14020

Time:

4 p.m. -- Doors open

6 p.m. -- Buffet dinner 

7 p.m. -- Program begins

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button