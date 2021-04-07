Pole and wires down in Village of Corfu after motor-vehicle accident

A pole and wires are down at 13 E. Main St. in the Village of Corfu, in front of Buttercrumbs Bakery. Corfu fire is on scene and mutual aid is requested from East Pembroke fire. Unknown injuries.

UPDATE 9:24 a.m.: The road is shut down by a deputy stationed at routes 33 and 77. Mercy medics are on scene. Command says wires are hanging about 6 feet over the roadway so the roadway is closed to traffic. The power company was contacted and has an ETA of an hour.

UPDATE 9:32 a.m.: The roadway is also closed at Snipery Road and Route 33.

UPDATE 9:35 a.m.: An RG&E rep is on scene now. Tractor-trailers are going to be detoured to Boyce Road, a north/south connector of routes 5 and 33, east of Route 77. Barricades are being put up.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Command reports the barricades will remain in place and the roadway closed/detoured for at least a couple more hours.

UPDATE 12:02 p.m.: Command reports that it is National Grid on scene and they will continue to their work, but a lane will be opened for traffic to resume. The Corfu fire assignment is back in service.