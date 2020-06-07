Local Matters

June 7, 2020 - 10:48am

Police ask for traffic control

posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, batavia.

Police are asking for assistance with traffic control at West Main and Ellicott streets Downtown.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m.: Police ask for two patrol cars to shut down eastbound traffic at Main and Ellicott streets.

UPDATE 11:19 a.m.: Organizers can be heard on our livestream saying it's time to go and the crowd is dispersing.

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.: Pizza! Pizza! Now all are invited to "eat as much pizza as you want" -- courtesy of Main Street Pizza Company, from boxes stacked in the back of an organizer's vehicle.

