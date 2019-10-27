October 27, 2019 - 11:25am
'Popcorn Ball' at St. Joseph School Nov. 2, food from Eli Fish, dance to band 'Groove'
posted by Billie Owens in batavia, popcorn ball, news, st. joseph school.
St. Joseph School will host the "Popcorn Ball" from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The school is located at 2 Summit St. in the City of Batavia.
Food will be catered by Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Live music will be performed from 7 to 10 p.m. Dance to the sounds of "Groove."
Plus there will be a euchre tournament, ticket raffle, and lottery.
For more information, contact the school at 343-6154.