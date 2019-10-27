'Popcorn Ball' at St. Joseph School Nov. 2, food from Eli Fish, dance to band 'Groove'

St. Joseph School will host the "Popcorn Ball" from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The school is located at 2 Summit St. in the City of Batavia.

Food will be catered by Eli Fish Brewing Co.

Live music will be performed from 7 to 10 p.m. Dance to the sounds of "Groove."

Plus there will be a euchre tournament, ticket raffle, and lottery.

For more information, contact the school at 343-6154.