Portion of Ellicott Avenue to close Monday from 4 to 10 p.m. for National Grid work

Press release from the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

On Monday, March 11, between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. Ellicott Avenue (between West Main Street and Mix Place) will be closed. National Grid will be replacing infrastructure so the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Residents of Ellicott Avenue are asked to access Ellicott Avenue during this work from either Mix Place, Washington Avenue, Park Avenue or Richmond Avenue. Residents of Ellicott Avenue south of Mix Place will be permitted to access their property by entering/ exiting from the north side of Ellicott Avenue.

National Grid anticipates three properties to experience an outage and they have already been notified. This work is weather dependent.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.