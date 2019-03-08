Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 8, 2019 - 1:32pm

Portion of Ellicott Avenue to close Monday from 4 to 10 p.m. for National Grid work

posted by Billie Owens in infrastructure, news, Ellicott Avenue, batavia, Road Closure.

Press release from the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

On Monday, March 11, between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. Ellicott Avenue (between West Main Street and Mix Place) will be closed. National Grid will be replacing infrastructure so the road will be closed to all through traffic.

Residents of Ellicott Avenue are asked to access Ellicott Avenue during this work from either Mix Place, Washington Avenue, Park Avenue or Richmond Avenue. Residents of Ellicott Avenue south of Mix Place will be permitted to access their property by entering/ exiting from the north side of Ellicott Avenue.

National Grid anticipates three properties to experience an outage and they have already been notified. This work is weather dependent.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button