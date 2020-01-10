Portion of North Road in Le Roy closed for three days next week for water main installation

From the county Highway Department:

Please be advised that North Road in the Town of Le Roy will be closed to traffic between Route 19 and Conlon Road on Monday (Jan. 13), Tuesday (Jan. 14) and Wednesday (Jan. 15) for the installation of a water transmission main line across the roadway.

The roadway will be COMPLETELY CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC -- including emergency vehicles. A detour will be posted during this time.