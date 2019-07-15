Possible attic fire reported on East Main Street in the city

Video Sponsor

A possible fire is reported in the attic of a house at 319 E. Main St. The location is between Ross and Liberty streets. The structure has been evacuated. City fire is responding.

The second platoon is called to city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called to city fire headquarters as mutual aid.

UPDATE 8:13 a.m.: Mercy medics are called to the scene for firefighters' rehab.