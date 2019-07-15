Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 15, 2019 - 7:47am

Possible attic fire reported on East Main Street in the city

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, fire, video.
Video Sponsor

A possible fire is reported in the attic of a house at 319 E. Main St. The location is between Ross and Liberty streets. The structure has been evacuated. City fire is responding.

The second platoon is called to city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called to city fire headquarters as mutual aid.

UPDATE 8:13 a.m.: Mercy medics are called to the scene for firefighters' rehab.

Calendar

July 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button