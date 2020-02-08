Possible barn fire reported off Route 237 in Stafford

Video Sponsor

A possible structure fire is reported in Stafford at 8538 Route 237. A snowmobile is ablaze inside a barn where a lot of hay is stored. Stafford Fire Department is responding. The location is between Barthof and Morganville roads.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m.: Working structure fire. Byron Fire Department and ambulance are called for mutual aid, along with South Byron, Bergen, Le Roy, Bethany, Pavilion and city fire's Fast Team. The city's second platoon is called to headquarters on Evans Street. Town of Batavia Fire Department is asked to stand by in their own quarters.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: Alexander Fire Department is asked to stand by in Stafford's fire hall.

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: Fire police are told to shut down Route 237 between Bartof and Morganville roads. Oakfield fire is requested to stand by in their hall for Town of Batavia fire. Elba asked to stand by in their hall for Stafford.

UPDATE 4:38 p.m.: Donny Branton told us his parents bought the property in the 1940s. The main barn was built around 1900, he says, and the barn on the south side of the property was built with wood Donny Branton's father cut into timber from trees on the land that he cut down himself. The property now belongs to Donny's son, Chad and his family.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m.: Le Roy Fire Department's Women's Auxillary requested to the scene to provide refreshments for the firefighters.