Possible house fire reported on South Main Street Road, Batavia

An electrical fire in the wall is reported at 4020 S. Main Street Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding; a first responder on scene reports smoke is showing in the residence; the sole occupant is out of the building. The location is between Fairway Drive and the city limit. The Fast Team out of the city is called for mutual aid to the town for the possible house fire. South Main Street Road is to be shut down at Fairway Drive.

UPDATE 11:07 p.m.: South Main is shut down at Fairway. The city's third platoon is called to headquarters to stand by because firefighters are deployed on South Main Street Road for the possible house fire.

UPDATE 11:12 p.m.: National Grid has been notified, as per command's request.

UPDATE 11:22 p.m.: The fire is out. The city's Fast Team has been released. Town of Batavia fire remains on scene to do overhaul and investigate the blaze.