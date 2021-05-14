Possible oil spill reported on Liberty Street in the city

A possible oil spill is reported in a parking lot on Liberty Street in the city. The quantity was not relayed by the dispatcher. The caller was not sure when the spill occured.

City fire is on scene.

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.: Commands ask for someone from the Department of Public Works to respond to advise how best to clean up the spill, which is also on the sidewalk. Command says a few bystanders at the scene report the spill occurred three or four days ago.