Posy Perfection: 4-H Flower Fair Class Champions announced

Photo: Genesee County Master Gardener volunteers evaluating 4-H Flower Fair projects.

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Flower Fair at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office on Aug. 17-19.

More than 20 4-H cut-flower projects were entered by 4-H youth.

With the County Fair cancelled this year, the 4-H Flower Fair was an opportunity for 4-H members to have their cut flower projects evaluated. Projects were judged by Genesee County Master Gardener volunteers for their overall quality, uniformity, color and being free of insects and disease.

4-H Flower Fair Class Champions:

Sunflower – Helena Kotarski

Gladiolus – Kara Goodenow

Floral Arrangement – Helena Kotarski

Cut Flowers – Kara Goodenow

Cut Flower Collection – Gia Zuber

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers and clubs are always welcome.

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

Below: 4-H Flower Fair Class Champions, from left: Helena Kotarski’s sunflower; Kara Goodenow’s gladiolus; Helena Kotarski’s floral arrangement; Kara Goodenow’s cut flowers; Gia Zuber’s cut flower collection.