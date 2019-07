Electricity lines are down across the roadway on Warboys Road in Byron, half a mile east of Route 237. Byron and South Byron fire departments are responding.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m.: The address is 6418 Warboys Road.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: The eastbound lane is open. A cable wire across the roadway is "still connected at both end," says the scene commander. The cable company is called.