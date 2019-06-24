Pregnant female trapped in car wedged in trees at Pavilion intersection

An accident is reported in Pavilion at 1200 South Street Road, near Telephone Road.

A car is wedged in trees and a pregnant woman is unable to exit.

A second vehicle is roadside.

The accident is partially blocking traffic.

Pavilion fire and Mercy medics are responding along with State Police.

Darien ambulance is also called to respond.

One lane of traffic will be closed.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m.: The famle was extricated and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The roadway is reopened. The assignment is back in service.