Preregister for upcoming programs at GC Park & Forest

Here are three upcoming programs offered at Genesee County Park & Forest:
Bluebird Nest Box Monitoring
How can you help baby birds? Join us at Genesee County Park & Forest for Bluebird Nest Box Monitoring from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday March 23rd.
Come discover NestWatch -- a nationwide nest monitoring program that helps scientists track wild bird populations. Help bluebirds at the park and learn how to keep them healthy in your own backyard!
Dress for the weather and meet at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. Learn about the secret life of the Eastern Bluebird, then head outside to prepare next boxes for nesting season 2019. This event will go on, rain or shine.
This program is FREE. Please preregister by calling 585-344-1122.
Amphibian Adventure
Listen to the chorus of spring and get to know your small, slimy singing neighbors with Amphibian Adventure at the Genesee County Park & Forest from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday April 13th.
Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center to learn how to identify our pest-eating pals. Then we will venture into the wetlands and forest at night to search for amphibians in their habitat! Hear their many calls as they welcome spring and find out what you can do to help your tiny big-eyed friends.
Dress for the weather, amphibians love rainy nights and this program will go rain or shine! Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot.
Summertime Environmental Science Camp for Seventh- through 10th-graders
Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest.
This hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering seventh through 10th grades. Camp meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8th – 12th at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest.
This weeklong adventure includes wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a field trip and more.
Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. All materials, lunch and snacks are provided each day along with a camp T-shirt.
Maximum 25 campers, registration deadline is Monday, June 24th.
To register, download the registration form from our website here.
Return completed forms with payment to:
Main Office
Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center 153 Cedar St.
Batavia, NY 14020
For more information visit our website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.
