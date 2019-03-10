Preregister for upcoming programs at GC Park & Forest

Here are three upcoming programs offered at Genesee County Park & Forest:

Bluebird Nest Box Monitoring

How can you help baby birds? Join us at Genesee County Park & Forest for Bluebird Nest Box Monitoring from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday March 23rd.

Come discover NestWatch -- a nationwide nest monitoring program that helps scientists track wild bird populations. Help bluebirds at the park and learn how to keep them healthy in your own backyard!

Dress for the weather and meet at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. Learn about the secret life of the Eastern Bluebird, then head outside to prepare next boxes for nesting season 2019. This event will go on, rain or shine.

This program is FREE. Please preregister by calling 585-344-1122.

Call (585) 344-1122 to register. For more information visit our website here, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Amphibian Adventure

Listen to the chorus of spring and get to know your small, slimy singing neighbors with Amphibian Adventure at the Genesee County Park & Forest from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday April 13th.

Meet us at the Interpretive Nature Center to learn how to identify our pest-eating pals. Then we will venture into the wetlands and forest at night to search for amphibians in their habitat! Hear their many calls as they welcome spring and find out what you can do to help your tiny big-eyed friends.

Dress for the weather, amphibians love rainy nights and this program will go rain or shine! Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot.

Summertime Environmental Science Camp for Seventh- through 10th-graders