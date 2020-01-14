Psychic visits Blue Pearl Yoga Jan. 31, his specialty is 'readings' on mysterious deaths

If you like John Edwards and "The Long Island Medium" then you will probably enjoy a "Psychic Gallery Event" with Steven Albert at Blue Pearl Yoga Studio in Batavia on Friday, Jan. 31.

Time is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $35.

Many people are astonished at the detail in his readings.

If you have a mystery around a death -- come let him look into it and tell you the "real story" of what happened. Albert claims he is often able to channel loved ones who have passed.

His passion is bringing forth what needs to be said to help with healing of the people left behind.

The yoga studio is located in the Masonic Temple building, third floor, at 200 E. Main St. -- the southeast corner of Main and Center streets Downtown.

To learn more, visit www.stevealbert.net

Questions can be emailed to: [email protected]