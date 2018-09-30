Public asked to help identify man suspected of trying to steal Tide Pods from Tops

Press release:

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, at about 4:00PM, a shop lifting took place at Tops Supermarket. The suspect attempted to steal 12 cases of Tide Pods. The suspect was confronted by staff, and then fled the scene on foot. It was believed the suspect may have fled to the Tonawanda Creek bank. Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Erion and K9 Destro were requested to assist in the search. The search was unsuccessful. Attached is the best picture available at this time. The City of Batavia is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information please contact Officer Lawrence at (585) 345-6350.