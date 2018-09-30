Local Matters

September 30, 2018 - 7:32pm

Public asked to help identify man suspected of trying to steal Tide Pods from Tops

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news, notify.

Press release:

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, at about 4:00PM, a shop lifting took place at Tops Supermarket. The suspect attempted to steal 12 cases of Tide Pods. The suspect was confronted by staff, and then fled the scene on foot. It was believed the suspect may have fled to the Tonawanda Creek bank. Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Erion and K9 Destro were requested to assist in the search. The search was unsuccessful. Attached is the best picture available at this time. The City of Batavia is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information please contact Officer Lawrence at (585) 345-6350.

September 30, 2018 - 7:46pm
Rich Richmond
A good byline for the next update would be "The Evasion of the Pod People."

September 30, 2018 - 10:00pm
RICHARD L. HALE
Maybe he has teenage children that were having a " Tide Pod Challenge" party.....and they were really hungry..

