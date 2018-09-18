Public Health Column: 'Disasters Happen. Prepare Now. Learn How.'

From the Genesee County Health Department:

There are many reasons to prepare for an emergency, such as a natural disaster, a power outage, or another crisis. Most Americans do not have supplies set aside or plans in place to protect their own or their family’s health and safety.

National Preparedness Month, recognized each September, provides an opportunity to remind us that we all must prepare ourselves and our families now and throughout the year.

Albert Cheverie, Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator of Genesee and Orleans counties, encourages all residents to take the time to prepare for an emergency now.

“Disasters can strike at any time," Cheverie said. "One of the most important tools every individual and family can have to protect themselves in possible emergencies is a plan of action.”

Make and Practice Your Plan

Having a family emergency plan will save time and make real situations less stressful. As you plan ahead about what to do during an emergency, be sure to take into account any members of your family with special needs, specific preparations for children, and what you will do with your pets. Here are a few simple things you can do to start your Emergency Action Plan:

Create a Communication Plan

Make a plan as a family for communicating in the event that you are separated during an emergency. Use a sheet or card with all the phone numbers and information every individual in the family may need, and make sure every member of the family has a copy of the communication plan. Make sure to regularly review and update the contact list as needed.

Make an Evacuation Plan

As a family, discuss where you will go in the event of an emergency. Discuss where your children will go if they are in school or daycare at the time of the emergency, and make sure they understand where you will be. Your plan should also include how to safely shut off all utilities.

Practice Your Plan

Set up practice drills at least twice a year for your family to ensure everyone knows what to do and where to go in the event of an emergency. Update your plan according to any issues that arise. Make sure everyone knows where the plan is located.

Learn Life Saving Skills

If something happens where people are injured; act quickly and with a purpose. Remember to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Move the injured away from any remaining danger and do anything within your ability to keep the person alive. This may include: applying pressure to stop bleeding, repositioning the injured person to help them breath, or by simply talking to them and providing comfort if they are conscious.

Check Your Coverage

Your home and personal belongings are meaningful and valuable assets. If a disaster strikes, having insurance for your home is the best way to ensure you will have the necessary financial resources to help you repair, rebuild, or replace whatever is damaged. Yet, more than half of all homeowners in the United States do not carry adequate homeowners insurance to replace their home and its contents should a catastrophic loss occur. Now, before a disaster strikes, take the time to: