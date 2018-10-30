Public Health Column: It's Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

From the Genesee County Health Department:

Lead in gasoline and paint has been banned in the United States since the 1970s, yet lead exposure and poisoning is still a problem in too many households.

Did you know that today, exposure and poisoning from this toxic metal still affects millions of people? While lead is harmful for everyone, it is even more dangerous to children and can cause lifelong and life-threatening health problems.

In an effort to combat this ongoing problem, the last week in October is recognized as National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Paul Pettit, Public Health director of Genesee and Orleans counties, wants to remind our communitythat knowledge is power.

“Lead poisoning can be prevented," Pettit said. "The key is to keep children from coming in contact with lead. Take time this week to learn about ways to reduce your child’s exposure to lead in their environment and preventits serious health effects.”

Lead poisoning is caused by swallowing or breathing in lead dust. The most common sources of lead can be found in the soil, chipping paint, household dust, contaminated drinking water from old plumbing, lead-glazed pottery, some metal jewelry, and at some jobsites -- typically construction, manufacturing and mining.

“Although the use of lead was banned from products such as paint since 1978, many homes in our communities stillhave remnants of old lead paint in them,” said Sarah Balduf, Environmental Health director of Genesee and Orleans Counties. “Old, chipping paint, particularly around window sills, door frames, banisters, and porches, can causea serious problem, especially in young children who tend to spend most of their time crawling or playing on the floor.”

Local data shows the majority of the homes in our communities were built before 1978, indicating lead may still be present even under fresh layers of paint. According to the 2016 American Community Survey 5-year Estimates there are approximately 25,657 total housing structures in Genesee County; 76.3 percent were built in 1979 or earlier with 39.6 percent built in 1939 or earlier. In Orleans County there are approximately 18,509 total housing structures; 76.2 percent were built in 1979 or earlier with 45.1percent built in 1939 or earlier. In Wyoming County there are approximately 18,072 total housing structures; 76.0 percent were built in 1979 or earlier with 43.6 percent built in 1939 or earlier.

The chipping paint that Balduf described can produce a dust that is easily ingested by young children who often put their hands in their mouths. This is just one example of how lead can enter their bodies and harm their health by disrupting their growth and development, increasing behavioral problems, and lowering the child’s IQ. Many organs in the body areaffected by lead, including the liver, kidneys, lungs, brain, spleen, muscles and heart.

There are typically no signs or symptoms to help you know if your child has lead poisoning. A person with lead poisoning usually does not look or feel sick. The best way to find out if your child has lead poisoning is by testing. The most common test is a quick blood test. It measures how much lead is in the bloodstream.

According to the New York State Department of Health, it is required that children are tested for lead at age 1 and again at age 2. Children will continue to be monitored for lead at well-child visits until they reach age 6. Pediatricians will explain what the child’s blood level means and if their levels are within a healthy range.

Pregnant women should also be tested as they can pass lead to their unborn baby. High levels of lead during pregnancy can cause miscarriage and stillbirth. Other pregnancy problems may include low birth weight, poor growth, and premature delivery.

Lead testing rates in Genesee County from 2016 reveal that 56.8 percent of children were being tested for lead at age one and 54.2 percent of children were being tested for lead at age 2. Lead testing rates in Orleans County from 2017 reveal that 57.9 percent of children were being tested for lead at age one and 51.9 percent of children were being tested for lead at age 2. Lead testing rates in Wyoming County from 2017 reveal that 63.12 percent of children were being tested for lead at age one and 62.79 percent of children were being tested for lead at age 2.