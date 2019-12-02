December 2, 2019 - 4:05pm
Public hearing slated Dec. 11 at Old Courthouse for proposed law on GC officeholders' salaries
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that there has been introduced before the Legislature of the County of Genesee, New York, Local Law Introductory No. 3, Year 2019, a Local Law in Relation to the Salaries of Genesee County Officers Elected or Appointed for a Fixed Term.
The Genesee County Legislature will conduct a Public Hearing on proposed local law Introductory at the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia, at 5:30 p.m. on the 11th day of December.
All interested persons will be heard.
Pamela LaGrou, Clerk, Genesee County Legislature