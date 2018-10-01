Pulitzer Prize winning historian speaks at GCC Wednesday on America's transformation in the 19th century

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. Pulitzer Prize winning professor of History from New York University Steven Hahn will discuss his latest book "A Nation Without Borders" at Genesee Community College.

This is an important reinterpretation of 19th century America — a kind of coming-of-age story especially significant for its contribution to the scholarship on the Civil War period.

“A massive and masterly account of America’s political and economic transformation between 1830 and 1910 . . . Hahn describes his book as telling ‘a familiar story in an unfamiliar way.’ It is much more than that. Attempting a synthesis of a century’s worth of American history is a daunting task. Writing one as provocative and learned . . . as this one is a triumph, nothing less.” – David Oshinsky, The Washington Post

The lecture will be in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building; it is free and open to the public.

The Yale-educated Hahn had none other than Southern historian and scholar C. Vann Woodward (Nov. 13, 1908 -- Dec. 17, 1999) as his academic advisor. Hahn is also a recipient of the prestigious Bancroft Prize, which is awarded each year by the trustees of Columbia University for books about diplomacy or the history of the Americas. It was established in 1948 by a bequest from Frederic Bancroft.

Hahn was awarded the Pulitizer Prize for History for his 2004 book "A Nation Under Our Feet."

"This is big news for GCC," said GCC Associate Professor of History Derek D. Maxfield in an email. "He is our third Pulitzer Prize winner in three years. Copies of his book will be available for sale (and signing)."