Punkin needs you to pony up some cash for surgery she urgently needed -- and got

This here's "Punkin" -- a young beagle rescue brought up from the Volunteer State -- Tennessee -- and quickly adopted, no doubt due to her winsome ways, a dash of raz-ma-taz and limpid brown lamps that could charm the staunchest malcontent.

Then the unthinkable happened -- right outta the blue!

Her new family took her home and the next day she was having severe pain and could not walk.

Punkin was taken to a local vet but they thought her problem was more serious so they suggested she go to Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center.

She had extensive testing and needed urgent surgery. Punkin had surgery to clean up at least three bulging disks, decompress the spinal cord and relieve the mobility issue.

She is currently do well and is able to stand following surgery.

Those indefatigible souls at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, the posse known as The Volunteers For Animals, seek your help and ask for a donation to defray the medical bills.

Punkin's medical care is more than $6,000 at this time and so far they've only been able to raise small percentage of that, or $410 (and counting).

Click here, to donate now. Easy-peasy. Win-win.