Railroad underpasses flooded at Ellicott and at Cedar streets in the city

The railroad underpasses on Ellicott Street and on Cedar Street in the City of Batavia is impassable due to flooding from heavy rain. The county is under a Flood Warning until 5:45 p.m. the National Weather Service has Buffalo announced.

City police are on scene at both places.

From the National Weather Service:

At 1:49 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include -- Batavia, Stafford and East Bethany.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area as additional thunderstorms move across the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: "Ellicott Street has already started to drain so I don't think (the road closure) it will be too long," says an officer on scene.