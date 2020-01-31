Ranzenhofer offers facts and info about new cashless bail law

Press release from Senator Mike Ranzenhofer:

As we continue to debate the new cashless bail law, I have received several questions regarding what specific changes took place and what crimes are no longer eligible for bail. (See list below.)

According to some estimates, approximately 90 percent of all crimes are no longer eligible for bail. Supporters note that it is necessary to address inequities in our criminal justice system and that the vast majority of offenders are not being accused of violent crimes.

As I have stated several times, there were serious concerns with certain aspects of our criminal justice system. I strongly believe that those accused of crimes should receive a speedy trial, as is mandated by the Constitution. The accused should not be forced to sit in jail for months awaiting trials and hearings over minor offenses because they cannot afford to pay a relatively small amount of bail. However, the answer should be investing in local court systems, not simply letting dangerous offenders run free.

Perhaps the new law’s biggest flaw is removing judicial discretion to consider “dangerousness” when determining bail. Judges must also opt for the least restrictive pretrial condition. Prohibiting bail and mandating that an offender be released back to the streets, when a judge or law enforcement believes they are a danger to the public is simply outrageous.

In addition, far too many crimes no longer qualify for bail. For your convenience, I have included a list of crimes, compiled by the State District Attorneys Association of crimes that no longer qualify for bail under the 2019 Criminal Justice Laws. I have also included several recent news stories from across the state discussing the impact that these laws are having on communities.

Throughout my time in government, I have never seen an issue with such universal, bipartisan calls for reform, across every region of the state. This speaks volumes to me about the real need for change.

Sincerely,

Mike Ranzenhofer

State Senator -- 61st District

Offenses that no longer qualify for bail in New York State

Source: the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York

Assault in the third degree

Aggravated vehicular assault

Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old

Criminally negligent homicide

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter in the second degree

Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree

Coercion in the first degree

Arson in the third and fourth degree

Grand larceny in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds

Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child

Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree

Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree

Making a terroristic threat

Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child

Promoting a sexual performance by a child

Failure to register as a sex offender

Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree

Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device

Bribery in the first degree

Bribe giving for public office

Bribe receiving in the first degree

Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree

Resisting arrest

Hindering prosecution

Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence

Aggravated harassment in the first degree

Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor

Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree

Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals

Failure to provide proper sustenance

Animal fighting

