Ranzenhofer offers facts and info about new cashless bail law
Press release from Senator Mike Ranzenhofer:
As we continue to debate the new cashless bail law, I have received several questions regarding what specific changes took place and what crimes are no longer eligible for bail. (See list below.)
According to some estimates, approximately 90 percent of all crimes are no longer eligible for bail. Supporters note that it is necessary to address inequities in our criminal justice system and that the vast majority of offenders are not being accused of violent crimes.
As I have stated several times, there were serious concerns with certain aspects of our criminal justice system. I strongly believe that those accused of crimes should receive a speedy trial, as is mandated by the Constitution. The accused should not be forced to sit in jail for months awaiting trials and hearings over minor offenses because they cannot afford to pay a relatively small amount of bail. However, the answer should be investing in local court systems, not simply letting dangerous offenders run free.
Perhaps the new law’s biggest flaw is removing judicial discretion to consider “dangerousness” when determining bail. Judges must also opt for the least restrictive pretrial condition. Prohibiting bail and mandating that an offender be released back to the streets, when a judge or law enforcement believes they are a danger to the public is simply outrageous.
In addition, far too many crimes no longer qualify for bail. For your convenience, I have included a list of crimes, compiled by the State District Attorneys Association of crimes that no longer qualify for bail under the 2019 Criminal Justice Laws. I have also included several recent news stories from across the state discussing the impact that these laws are having on communities.
Throughout my time in government, I have never seen an issue with such universal, bipartisan calls for reform, across every region of the state. This speaks volumes to me about the real need for change.
Sincerely,
Mike Ranzenhofer
State Senator -- 61st District
Offenses that no longer qualify for bail in New York State
Source: the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York
- Assault in the third degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Aggravated assault upon a person less than eleven years old
- Criminally negligent homicide
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Unlawful imprisonment in the first degree
- Coercion in the first degree
- Arson in the third and fourth degree
- Grand larceny in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds or criminal possession of a firearm
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the first and second degree
- Criminal sale of a controlled substance in or near school grounds
- Specified felony drug offenses involving the use of children, including the use of a child to commit a controlled substance offense and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child
- Criminal solicitation in the first degree and criminal facilitation in the first degree
- Money laundering in support of terrorism in the third and fourth degree
- Making a terroristic threat
- Patronizing a person for prostitution in a school zone
- Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child
- Promoting a sexual performance by a child
- Failure to register as a sex offender
- Obstructing governmental administration in the first and second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration by means of a self-defense spray device
- Bribery in the first degree
- Bribe giving for public office
- Bribe receiving in the first degree
- Promoting prison contraband in the first and second degree
- Resisting arrest
- Hindering prosecution
- Tampering with a juror and tampering with physical evidence
- Aggravated harassment in the first degree
- Directing a laser at an aircraft in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Criminal sale of a firearm to a minor
- Enterprise corruption and money laundering in the first degree
- Aggravated cruelty to animals, overdriving, torturing and injuring animals
- Failure to provide proper sustenance
- Animal fighting
Bail Changes in the News
https://nystateofpolitics.com/state-of-politics/new-york/ny-state-of-politics/2020/01/24/q-and-a--5-questions-surrounding-new-york-s-cash-bail-law
https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/unintended-repercussions-of-bail-reform-in-the-city-of-tonawanda
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/ny-police-arrest-six-suspects-in-7m-drug-ring-judge-releases-them-without-bail
https://wben.radio.com/articles/cash-bail-eliminated-for-people-accused-of-some-crimes
https://buffalonews.com/2019/12/16/state-bail-reform-law-draws-fire-from-local-towns/
https://www.wamc.org/post/manslaughter-suspect-released-under-nys-criminal-justice-reform
https://nypost.com/2020/01/13/every-day-brings-a-new-poster-boy-for-nys-disastrous-new-bail-law/