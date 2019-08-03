Ready's HR, game-winning RBI lift Batavia Muckdogs to fifth straight, 6-5 over Connecticut

Submitted photo and press release:

The five-game win streak for the first place Batavia Muckdogs is intact thanks to another clutch performance from Nic Ready.

Ready hit a home run to give Batavia a 3-0 lead, but with the Muckdogs tied 5-5 in the seventh, his RBI double proved to be the game-winner.

"I knew he was going to try to challenge me, he went in on me earlier and I didn't get to it," said Ready of his double. "I thought he was going to come with a fast ball, I got my foot down, I got my timing ready and I put the barrel on it."

Ready, who graduated from the Air Force, was a 23rd-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins this year. He finished the game 2-for-3 with the home run (his fifth) and double and three RBIs.

Batavia is 29-18 and up five games on West Virginia and six games on State College. Both teams chasing Batavia lost Friday night.

"It's the dog days of August, the dog are hot, let's have a strong second half," Ready said.

Troy Johnston, a 17th-round pick by the Marlins out of Gonzaga this year, had the game-winning run and went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI to up his average to .297.

Gunnar Schubert and Brayan Hernandez (two hits, run) tripled while J.D. Orr (run), Julian Infante and Dustin Skelton singled.

Evan Brabrand continued his impressive 2019 season, picking up his 10th save of the season. He threw a scoreless ninth, striking out one and lowering his ERA to 2.19.

Edison Surial (2-1) picked up the win, throwing 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and did not allow a run.

Easton Lucas had a solid start, going four innings, lowering his ERA to 2.55 by scattering three hits with no runs and a strikeout.

Batavia is home Saturday night for a 7:05 p.m. start and fireworks sponsored by O-AT-K-A after the game. Sunday is a 5:15 p.m. start with autographs and photos with players for the fans before the game near the concession stands, it's MuckPups Day for kids who also get to run the bases after the game.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Nic Ready is doused by water from Sean Reynolds after he hit a two-run home run and then the eventual game-winning RBI double to lift the Muckdogs to a 6-5 win, their fifth straight.