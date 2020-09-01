Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 1, 2020 - 6:16pm

Rear of house on fire on Warboys Road

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, byron.

The rear of a house is reportedly on fire at 7338 Warboys Road, Byron. Byron Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid requested from Le Roy and Churchville.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: Le Roy and Churchville are cancelled. The "semi-cooperative" resident says this is a brush pile fire in the back yard of the residence. Bergen equipment is continuing to the scene in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 6:34 p.m.: This is a controlled burn. Firefighters are back in service.

Calendar

September 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button