Rear of house on fire on Warboys Road

The rear of a house is reportedly on fire at 7338 Warboys Road, Byron. Byron Fire Department is responding, along with mutual aid requested from Le Roy and Churchville.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: Le Roy and Churchville are cancelled. The "semi-cooperative" resident says this is a brush pile fire in the back yard of the residence. Bergen equipment is continuing to the scene in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 6:34 p.m.: This is a controlled burn. Firefighters are back in service.