Redfield Drive residents pay it forward with meals from two local eateries for Tops workers in Batavia

Press release:

The Batavia Tops Friendly Market is overwhelmed with gratitude after receiving a phone call they never expected from a Batavia resident representing the Redfield Drive Association.

It comes as no surprise when this one block community, comprised of 60 homes, embarked on a campaign to help their fellow neighbors. It’s in their nature to spread goodwill. Spearheaded by one of its members, an email went out to help not only its local restaurant owners, but its local Tops Friendly Markets.

It was just a few days ago when Batavia Tops store manager Kris Ponzi was first contacted about the Redfield Association wanting to show the community's gratitude for all that Tops and its associates are doing during these unprecedented times and that they wanted to “pay it forward.”

The organizer went on to explain that the community has started to collect funds from the neighborhood so they can buy the Tops entire store team lunch, all while also supporting the local restaurants in Batavia.

“It's probably the nicest gesture ever in my 30 years of working for Tops," Ponzi said. "It will be so meaningful to our associates.”

The community not only raised enough for lunch for Tops associates, but also dinner!

So tomorrow (April 4) Tops associates will be treated to food catered by Los Compadres Taqueria, located at 40 Oak St. in Batavia, and T.F. Brown's, located at 214 Main St. in the city. The restaurants will provide enough food for both the day and evening shifts.

Meals will be dropped off at 10:30 a.m. at the Batavia Tops at 390 W. Main St.

Organizers in the Redfield Drive Association encourage other block clubs and associations to follow their lead, to stay connected with one another through their social and email channels, and see how they too can help give back to essential workers and help one another during these uncertain times.