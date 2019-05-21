Registration is underway for BEA Summer Career Exploration Camps

Press release:

Registration is underway for the 2019 Genesee County Business/Education Alliance (BEA) Summer Career Exploration Camps. This summer’s camps will provide more than 150 middle school students (grades six through nine) the opportunity to experience professions in six different industries like culinary arts, skilled trades, animal sciences, medicine, and engineering.

The cost for families to send a child to the BEA’s fun and hands-on weeklong camps is $95 per camper. The fee includes water bottle and a T-shirt (scrubs for Medical Camp, which is $75 per student).

(Due to rising food costs and number of camper food allergies, the BEA no longer provides lunches. Campers participating in full-day camps are asked to bring a packed lunch daily. The BEA will provide coolers/refrigerator to store lunches until lunch time.)

2019 Camps still available are:

Animal Science/Vet Camp -- July 8-12 -- 9 a.m. to noon

M.S.T. Camp (Math/Science/Technology) -- July 15-19 -- 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Medical Camp -- July 22-24 -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Camp Hard Hat -- July 29-Aug. 2 -- 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

[​SOLD OUT!--Waiting List Only: All About Dogs -- -- July 8-12 -- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. / Global Eats Culinary Camp -- July 8-12 -- 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.]

The BEA actively solicits sponsorships from businesses to provide full camp scholarships for low-income students.

The BEA is proud to announce its partnership with NextEra Energy Resources, a clean energy company that is currently developing a solar energy project in Byron.

NextEra Energy Resources has donated $950 to M.S.T. Camp, which is designed to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to students in a fun and engaging way. Thanks to NextEra Energy's generosity, 10 low-income students will have the opportunity to attend M.S.T. Camp at no cost and learn about and problem solve real-life issues.

“We are so excited to welcome NextEra Energy as a committed partner for this summer season,” says M.S.T. Camp instructor Bob Hollwedel, “We appreciate their dedication through their financial support and also the great opportunity each student will receive as they gain some insight into how NextEra Energy is addressing green energy.”

For more information on M.S.T. Camp and all of the 2019 BEA Summer Career Exploration Camps and to register click here, or contact BEA Director Karyn Winters at [email protected] or call (585) 343-7440.