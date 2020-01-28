January 28, 2020 - 12:35pm
Reminder: debut 'Crafting for Critters' is April 4 at Batavia Downs, vendors need to RSVP by Feb. 1
posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, animal rescue, gc animal shelter, Crafting for Critters.
The debut "Crafting for Critters" bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. All proceeds benefit homeless pets at the Genesee County Animal Shelter.
Admission is free. The event is hosted by Volunteers for Animals.
They would like you to consider being a vendor. For more information and a registration form, please email the volunteers at: [email protected]
Vendors should respond by Feb. 1 to get a spot at this indoor event.