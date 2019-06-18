Reminder: Last week to donate worn flags at Tops in Batavia for 'Stars for Our Troops"

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets Stars for Our Troops initiative is still underway until June 22.

The program welcomes the community to donate their worn and tattered American Flags at 33 select Tops Markets locations as well as their corporate office for proper retirement.

In Genesee County, the participating Tops location is the Batavia store on West Main Street.

In collaboration with partner veterans organizations, including Honor Flight and local VFWs, embroidered stars will be preserved and presented to local veterans who have defended our flag.

“The respect and gratitude we have for the people who serve and have served in the military is immeasurable, and for that we are forever grateful,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops.

"With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, Tops wanted to offer the community this service to not only properly retire their flags, but also know they are in some small way extending their thanks and respect to a veteran through Stars for Our Troops."