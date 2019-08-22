Local Matters

August 22, 2019 - 2:16pm

Reminder: Republican Committee seeks candidates for Batavia City Council-At-Large seat

posted by Billie Owens in city of batavia republican committee, news, city council, at-large seat.

The City of Batavia Republican Committee is seeking City Republicans who are interested in being considered for the Committee’s recommendation for Council-At-Large.

This position is for the seat soon to be vacated by Adam Tabelski.

The City of Batavia Republican Committee will make a recommendation to City Council with the appointment being made by City Council for the unexpired term.

Letters of interest can be emailed to City Republican Chairman David Saleh at [email protected] by Aug. 24th.

