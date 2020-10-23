Reminder: Support volunteer firefighters -- queue up for some 'cue Sunday in Elba and/or South Byron

Don't forget to support these two volunteer fire departments on Sunday, Oct. 25, when each will offer drive-thru chicken BBQ to raise money for their respective departments in a year when opportunities to do so have been few and far between.

ELBA

A drive-thru chicken barbecue to benefit the Elba Volunteer Fire Department will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25 at the fire rec hall on Route 98 in Elba.

It starts at 11:30 a.m. and goes until sold out. Cost is $12 .

Coronavirus protocols will be observed. Please wear a face mask and remain in your vehicle .

"Because of the (COVID-19) shutdown, last month was the first chicken barbecue we held this year," said an organizer, Barbie Starowitz. "It's sold out so fast! Now that we can be outside again we wanted to do another one. We're hoping for a nice (weather) day."

The address of Elba Firemen's Recreation Hall is 7143 Oak Orchard Road (Route 98).

SOUTH BYRON

There will be a chicken BBQ fundraiser for the South Byron Volunteer Fire Company beginning at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 until sold out.

It will be held on a drive-thru basis at the fire hall, located at 7389 Route 237 in South Byron.

Cost is $12 per person.

Please wear a face mask and remain in vehicle.