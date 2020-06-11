Resident with COVID-19 symptoms attended Sunday's 'March for Justice' now tests positive

Health Update from the Genesee County Health Department:

The Genesee County Health Department received notification that a Genesee County resident who attended the “March for Justice” event on Sunday, June 7th, in Batavia has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual did not know they were positive prior to attending the event but exhibited symptoms associated to COVID-19 at the event.

The individual reported to have been wearing a mask the entire time they were at the event from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Currently three close contacts have been placed under mandatory quarantine in Genesee County and two additional close contacts reside outside of the county.

“Although the warmer weather is here, COVID-19 is still very much in ourcommunities” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

“We must continue to take actionsto decrease the spread of the virus by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and water, and avoiding large crowds such as social events and parties.”

Pettit also mentioned that an increase in cases may slow down the reopening of businesses in our region.

“Our region must maintain a set of metrics in order to continue the phased reopening in our region," Pettit said. "If we see a spike in cases or hospitalizations, the reopening process will either be delayed or stopped depending on the metrics.”

Click here to view the NYS COVID-19 Regional Metrics Dashboard.

Although the exposure risk is low, anyone who attended the “March for Justice” is encouraged to monitor their symptoms for 14 days from the event until June 21st.

If symptoms develop, contact your primary care provider or click here to find a testing site near you.

Governor Cuomo is also urging all people who attended a protest or rally to get a COVID-19 test (please click the link above to find a testing site near you).

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include: a fever of 100.4 or greater, fatigue, loss of taste and and/or smell, headache, cough or difficulty breathing, sore throat, congestion, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Health Updates provide new or updated information on an incident or situation; can also provide information to update a previously sent Health Alert, Health Advisory, or Health Guidance; unlikely to require immediate action.