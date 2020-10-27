Local Matters

October 27, 2020 - 4:00pm

Residents of 400 Towers proud of painted pumpkins

posted by Billie Owens in 400 Towers, news, covid-19, Halloween, pumpkins, batavia.

Photos and information from Heather Klein, 400 Towers case manager.

Some of our residents at 400 Towers in Batavia painted pumpkins. It was a fun way to have some activity for our residents during times of COVID-19.

One that stands out in particular (top photo) was made by a resident who painted a pumpkin the colors of candy corn and added a mask. 

Another resident thought it was a great reminder to the community to wear mask and suggested that we contact The Batavian.

The pumpkin painter of the top photo is Pauline Hensel.

Below, the top left and bottom right pumpkins were done by AJ Taylor. The top right and bottom left were done by Patricia (Pat) Larson.

