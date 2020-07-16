Richmond library offers virtual craft programs for children and teens this summer

Press release:

As part of its summer reading program, the Richmond Memorial Library is offering the following craft programs to children and teens.

Registration for craft pick up as well as our reading challenge can be completed online.

Children Ages 3-12

The craft bag will include crafts and supplies. The crafts in each bag will change every week!

TEENS Ages 13-18

The craft bag will include materials and written instructions.

Video instructions will also be posted on our Facebook page Mondays at 9 a.m. and can be found under the videos tab.

TWEENS & TEENS

Crafter noon Zoom with Miss Sue -- Thursdays Weekly at 2 p.m.

A Zoom gathering for crafters who would like to socialize while they craft, or may need minor guidance or trouble shooting.

Crafters of all crafts and abilities are welcome to come share projects, show off finished objects, be cheered on working through a work in progress, or share stories to help each other conquer challenging craft steps.

*Younger crafters may join with their trusted grown-up.