Richmond library's summer reading programs start June 24 -- inspired by 50th anniversary of Apollo 11

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library will kick off its summer reading programs for adults and youth on June 24! This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories” and our programming will highlight outer space, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

We are excited to offer programs for adults, children and the whole family through August!

The library is excited to kick off summer reading in partnership with the Batavia Concert Band.

On Monday, June 24, conductor John Bailey will share a preview of the band’s season at 7 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Library. On Wednesday, June 26, the Batavia Concert Band will kick off its 94thseason with “Sounds from A Universe of Stories,” at 7 p.m. at Centennial Park (or GCC’s Stuart Steiner Theatre in case of rain). For more info about the band, visit bataviaconcertband.net.

Adult Summer Reading - BINGO!

Back by popular demand, Summer Reading BINGO will return for adults from June 24-Aug. 17. The program will feature a BINGO board full of reading and library challenges. Participants will get a weekly prize entry for each square they get stamped and a grand prize entry for each BINGO (five completed squares).

This year’s grand prizes include a chance to attend an Afternoon Tea with the Richmond Reads author Silas House, as well as a Book Lover’s basket! Our seven weekly prizes will include gift cards to local businesses and there will be prizes for participation as well.

As a bonus, the first 20 participants to register will receive a paperback copy of "Southernmost" by Silas House, the Richmond Reads selection for 2019. All prizes are made possible courtesy of the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

BINGO square challenges include everything from attending a library program to watching a documentary to reading a book with “sun,” “moon” or “star” in the title (in keeping with our theme!). The goal of the program is to help you get to know the library better as you step out of your “reading comfort zone” -- as one patron said about last year’s program, “I enjoyed that it was at my own pace yet encouraged me to read more…it encouraged me to step out of my normal reading genres.”

We welcome all patrons 17 and older with a valid library card to participate in our Adult Summer Reading program! All information and rules will be provided with registration. Visit the library for a sneak peek at our BINGO Board for 2019.

Our Reel Discussions series over the summer will feature space related films, such as “The Martian” (2015), “First Man” (2018) and “October Sky” (1999).

Children's Summer Reading - A Universe of Stories!

Read and Bead is back! Our Summer Reading program will help kids to fight boredom and discover new worlds! Bring your kids in and sign up! They'll get a necklace with starter beads and their Summer Reading record. For each 15 minutes of reading, they get a new bead. At the end of each week, we reveal a new special bead!

Kids who complete the program will end the summer with prizes including special books.

Start the summer with our Constellation Kick-Off on Friday June 28th with an indoor planetarium! Our Family Fun Fridays continue throughout the summer with visits from the Rochester Museum and Science Center, Buffalo and Brandy, Animals in Space (reptile show), Checkers the Inventor, and a Traveling Farm!

We cap off the summer on Aug. 9th with African Drumming, Dancing and Storytelling! We will also have the classic beauty "Belle" reading stories to kids on July 16th, and two Homeschooler Meet and Greet gatherings on July 19th and Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.

For 8-12 year old kids, we have a Nailed It! program at 3 p.m. each week. With limited supplies and time, they will have to be creative and work fast! On Thursdays at 10, it's STEAM Time! Explore tech gizmos, science gadgets and have fun. Register for each program by calling us or stopping in.

Teens can enjoy some cookies and book discussion in our low-pressure "What are You Reading? Book Club" on Fridays at 10. Come with a book you're reading or one you love! This is a fun, friendship-building group that encourages the love of reading.

Youth Summer Reading Program runs from June 24th to Aug. 10th.

For information about all upcoming events and library services, visit batavialibrary.org

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more at www.batavialibrary.org