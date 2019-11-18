Richmond Memorial Library Foundation hosts Scrabble Tournament Dec. 7 at GO ART!

The Richmond Memorial Library Foundation will host a Scrabble Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.! The tournament will take place at GO ART! (201 E. Main St., Batavia).

The entry fee is $35, which includes appetizers and one adult beverage. Your entry fee supports the Richmond Memorial Library Foundation, and cash bar proceeds support GO ART!

Doors open at 7 p.m. The tournament starts at 7:30 using NASPA tournament rules and Merriam-Webster's "Official Scrabble Players Dictionary." Two 50-minute games will be played (against different opponents) with the following prizes:

First Place (highest combined scores): $100

Second Place (combined scores): $50

Highest-scoring word: $35

Registration

Advance registration is available online at batavialibrary.org through Monday, Dec. 2, or by calling the Richmond Memorial Library at 585-343-9550, ext. 2. Payment will also be accepted the evening of the event by cash or check made out to Richmond Memorial Library Foundation .

A limited number of walk-in registrations may also be available.

About the Richmond Memorial Library Foundation

It is a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization which supports the Richmond Memorial Library by raising funds from generous donors to build and manage an endowment to meet the library's long-range needs.

With the creation of the Richmond Memorial Library Foundation, we now have a legal entity that can receive your gifts, donations, and bequests and invest them for the future of the library.

You can earmark your gift for specific areas – our collection, the children’s room, special programs, landscaping, bricks and mortar – or you can leave that to the discretion of the library’s director, trustees, and foundation board. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.batavialibrary.org/about

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more at www.batavialibrary.org.