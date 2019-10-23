Robert Boyce and Peter Call recognized by New York Community College Trustees

Submitted photos and press release:

As tireless advocates, effective trustees, passionate leaders and highly effective facilitators and visionaries, Genesee Community College is delighted to announce that former trustees Robert L. Boyce, of Le Roy, and Peter R. Call, of Batavia, were recently honored by New York Community College Trustees.

The NYCCT is a voluntary nonprofit consortium of community college trustees that strengthens the effectiveness of NY community college trustees for development and implementation of public policy that impacts community colleges.

Boyce (inset photo below right), who served the College for more than 18 years, received the NYCCT Benefactor Vision for Tomorrow Award, and Call, received the Marvin A. Rapp Distinguished Trustee Service Award after seven years of dedicated service. Both former trustees were recognized at NYCCT's fall conference in September.

Boyce's long commitment to GCC has been impressive since he joined the Foundation Board of Directors in 2005, serving as president, vice president and chairing numerous committees including the Finance, Fund Development, Risk Management committees, and also several annual campaigns.

Once appointed by the Genesee County Legislator as a GCC Trustee in 2014, he actively participated in the Policy, Nominating and Personnel subcommittees and also the critical 2018-2023 Strategic Planning Steering Team that developed the mission-centered, "Framing Our Future" Strategic Plan that guides every aspect of the College.

As a Foundation board member and College trustee, Boyce oversaw the development of quality student housing programs, innovative new safety initiatives, the construction of two new residence halls and the renovation of several others. Under his tutelage, he also supported critical capital improvements on campus such as the Roz Steiner Art Gallery (2011), and the Student Success Center and Richard C. Call Arena (2017).

The Benefactor Vision of Tomorrow Award is given based on level of involvement, how the involvement has improved the quality of education and/or services at the community college, and the benefactor's vision and motivation for being involved.

Boyce's other civic leadership commitments include the United Memorial Medical Center, the Le Roy Emergency Ambulance Service and Le Roy International Rotary Club where he is also a Paul Harris Fellow. Boyce served in the Army and graduated with a Business degree from the University of Buffalo.

Call's extraordinary support has also significantly enhanced the College since his first day as a GCC trustee in 2012. He served two terms as secretary to the Board and one term as vice chair, and he was the liaison to the College's Foundation. Call (lower inset photo right) also chaired the Finance Committee, leading the institution through a period of declining enrollment with clear fiscal responsibility and helping foster a positive relationship with Genesee County, GCC's local sponsor.

He has long been an advocate for two-year postsecondary education especially in relation to the local economy and workforce.

In addition, Call's leadership and life-long career and expertise in agribusiness helped create GCC's Food Processing Technology, AAS degree, as well as enhancements to the College's Veterinary Technology and Criminal Justice programs.

During his tenure, GCC also achieved its largest capital campaign ever, raising more than $5.2 million to build the new Student Success Center and Richard C. Call Arena, fittingly named after Peter's father who had the creative vision and secured the leading gift for a building that would recognize the local agricultural community.

Beyond his work on GCC's Board of Trustees, Call is director of Farm Credit East and serves on the boards of Seneca Foods, Farm Fresh First and United Memorial Medical Center. He was recently elected to the Cornell University Board of Trustees.

The Marvin A. Rapp Award was established in 1986 to recognize longstanding and exemplary trustee service providing significant leadership on boards, participating in state and national activities benefiting community colleges, and demonstrating a commitment to innovation in community college programs.

Rapp was a Finger Lakes Community College trustee and an educator by profession. As a staunch advocate of community colleges, he assisted in the establishment of 13 of the 30 community colleges in New York State.

"We cannot thank Mr. Boyce or Mr. Call enough for their devotion to Genesee Community College," GCC President James M. Sunser, Ed.D., said. "They are stellar examples community members who continuously foster good citizenship and value the impact that the College has had on the community for the past 50-plus years."