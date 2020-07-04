Rochester Regional Health clarifies Cuomo's statement about free statewide testing for COVID-19

From Rochester Regional Health:

We have heard of confusion based on the announcement from Governor Andrew Cuomo this week concerning statewide COVID-19 testing being free and open to all patients. We want to clarify to the public what this means.

As per the statement on the ny.govwebsite, if you go to a New York State testing site, it is free and anyone can get tested. If you go to any other site that is not state-run, you must follow the requirements of the specific organization, hospital, company, etc. set forth as far as testing.

At Rochester Regional testing sites we are still not testing everyone. There are certain criteria.

Right now, the closest state-run (free) testing site in the area is Monroe Community College . If any individual wants to get tested, they can do so at this site for free. This is the site (locally) Governor Cuomo was referring to when he said anyone can get tested for free.

This is a fluid situation and testing requirements may change. We will update the public as needed.

Here's a link to test sites: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Please call the testing site or your health care provider before you go for testing.

If you go to a test site run by New York State, there is never any charge for your test.

If you go to a test site operated by local governments, private companies including pharmacies and medical practices or not-for-profit organizations, you are advised to check with the testing site and your insurer in advance of being tested to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.

Please be safe (fireworks are great only if you don’t hurt yourself). Keep your gatherings, if you have them, small and with people you know. Stay socially distanced if you can. If you are in public, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask, stay home. Wash your hands. Be kind. Have fun. Go Bills! (even if there may be no season or one we are not used to).