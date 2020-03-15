Rochester Regional Health is rescheduling elective surgeries starting tomorrow

From Rochester Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Robert Mayo, M.D.

“As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, Rochester Regional Health joins leading health systems around the world to proactively reschedule elective surgeries at all RRH facilities beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing through March 29. This time frame may change as we monitor developments surrounding COVID-19.

"Our decision, made in lockstep with our physician leaders across the health system, was guided by the recommendations of the American College of Surgeons and the United States Surgeon General. Patients are being contacted to reschedule their procedures to a later date. We are making every effort to make this rescheduling process as convenient for our patients as possible.

"This is one of many safeguards Rochester Regional Health is implementing in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to protect the health and safety of our team members and our patients."