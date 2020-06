A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in Pavilion at Transit and Keller roads. A female sustained a back injury and is unable to exit the vehicle. A male complains of head pain.

Bethany Fire Department is responding along with two Mercy ambulances.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: Extrication equipment is requested and more manpower from Bethany.

UPDATE 8:56 p.m.: The patient with the back injury has been extricated.