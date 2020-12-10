Local Matters

December 10, 2020 - 1:57pm

Rollover accident reported on North Bergen Road in Bergen

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, bergen, scanner.

A single-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 7285 North Bergen Road, Bergen. Bergen Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The location is between Wood Road and West Sweden Road.

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: Byron's rescue truck is called to respond. The lone occupant, the driver, is reportedly able to talk but is pinned inside and extraction is needed.

UPDATE 2:02 p.m.: Law enforcement on scene confirms the patient is conscious, entrapped, and bleeding from a head injury.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.: The vehicle landed on its side.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m.: A first responder reports a utility pole was struck. There are no wires down, but the pole is cracked at the base.

UPDATE 2:21 p.m.: Mercy Flight was called, then cancelled.

