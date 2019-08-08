Roz Steiner Art Gallery at GCC announces call for artists

Press release:

Genesee Community College invites visual artists to submit their work for possible exhibition at GCC's Rosalie "Roz" Steiner Art Gallery located in the Genesee Center for the Arts on GCC's main campus located in Batavia.

This call for work is open to individual artists and group exhibitions in all media interested in the 2020-2021 academic year. The deadline for consideration for the 2020-2021 academic year is Dec. 31.

The Steiner Gallery's mission is to foster community involvement in the arts while enhancing the learning experience for all GCC students, faculty and staff. Proposals are selected by the GCC Gallery Committee, which seeks out exhibitions rich in content and quality craftsmanship.

"Our gallery attracts artists and visitors from across Western New York, and with our robust international student population, there is also a dynamic community of enthusiastic supporters right on campus," said Mary Jo Whitman, gallery coordinato.

"During the academic year, we average about 300 visitors each month. Our committee is always looking for artists who contribute meaningfully to the education of students while participating in the larger discourse of the contemporary art world."

The Roz Steiner Gallery opened in Spring 2011 and offers 1,700 square feet of outstanding exhibit space featuring 25-foot walls, moveable island walls, bamboo flooring and multimedia capabilities.

To review the space and submit an exhibition proposal go to GCC's webpage for the Roz Steiner Art Gallery here.